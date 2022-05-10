InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a pipeline of cannabinoid-based medications, initially focused on the therapeutic benefits of cannabinol in diseases with unmet medical need. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

INM stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.71. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of InMed Pharmaceuticals worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.

