Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) Position Increased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,216 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.68% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSEP. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth about $23,028,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 543,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 92,768 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth about $14,897,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 317,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 269,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 20,340 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSEP traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $28.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,195. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $30.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.77.

