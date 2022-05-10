Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) to post sales of $62.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.80 million. Inseego reported sales of $65.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year sales of $271.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $265.99 million to $279.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $314.23 million, with estimates ranging from $309.20 million to $317.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

INSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of INSG stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.15. 1,679,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97. Inseego has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $10.99.

In other Inseego news, Chairman Dan Mondor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $230,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSG. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,185,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 498,872 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 433,156 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 115.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 266,607 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter worth $1,241,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 753.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 141,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

