Insider Buying: Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) Director Michael A. Leven acquired 5,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.02. 419,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $12.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average is $9.41.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HT shares. StockNews.com raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 161.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 155,455 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 13,484 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

