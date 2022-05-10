Insider Buying: The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN) Major Shareholder Acquires 47,649 Shares of Stock

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 47,649 shares of The Arena Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $630,396.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,208,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,989,923.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AREN remained flat at $$13.15 during trading on Tuesday. 60,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.40. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.57.

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Arena Group stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:AREN Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,592,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,740,000. The Arena Group comprises 8.6% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 25.79% of The Arena Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AREN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Arena Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The Arena Group from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

