Insider Selling: A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Sells 2,633 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $39,521.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 342,825 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,803.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ATEN stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.11. 923,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,792. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.95. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 20.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 15.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,769,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,810,000 after buying an additional 491,161 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,707,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,469,000 after buying an additional 1,423,153 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,991,000 after buying an additional 23,497 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,751,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,037,000 after buying an additional 1,342,704 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

A10 Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

