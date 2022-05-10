Insider Selling: Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Sells 7,400 Shares of Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total value of $672,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,845,482.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HZNP traded up $6.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,917,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.61. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $250,526,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3,782.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,656,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,010 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $149,271,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,492.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,406,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,180 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 922.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,123,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

