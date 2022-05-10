Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $380,351.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,492,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Thursday, May 5th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.61, for a total transaction of $399,303.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $404,018.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total transaction of $413,678.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.69, for a total transaction of $401,787.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $399,809.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total transaction of $432,101.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Marc Benioff sold 9,419 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total transaction of $1,770,206.86.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $447,074.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total transaction of $448,316.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.43, for a total transaction of $456,389.00.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $3.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,568,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,405,255. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.71. The firm has a market cap of $165.54 billion, a PE ratio of 111.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.13 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Salesforce by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Salesforce by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,637,000 after buying an additional 805,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after buying an additional 564,493 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after buying an additional 669,616 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.