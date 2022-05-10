Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,186 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,011 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $14,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $518,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 80,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.46 per share, with a total value of $7,956,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 180,052 shares of company stock worth $18,089,339 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $98.95 on Tuesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.28 and a 1 year high of $111.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

