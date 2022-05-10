Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Lowered to $345.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insulet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research raised Insulet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $299.71.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $191.46 on Friday. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $188.05 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 303.91 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.76.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Insulet will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,885,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Insulet by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,565,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 3,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

