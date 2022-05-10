INT (INT) Price Tops $0.0048 on Exchanges

INT (INT) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 10th. INT has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and $263,511.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, INT has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About INT

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 901,948,163 coins and its circulating supply is 486,577,385 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for INT is intchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

