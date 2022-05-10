Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.00 billion-$76.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.78 billion.Intel also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $176.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. Intel has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $58.42.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after buying an additional 1,756,206 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intel by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after buying an additional 1,378,548 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 144,284 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,431,000 after buying an additional 48,458 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 582,892 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after purchasing an additional 32,473 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.