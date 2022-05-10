Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.55.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $96.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.30. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $1,231,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 637,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,176,000 after buying an additional 30,322 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 37,502 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,659,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,997,000 after buying an additional 155,402 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

