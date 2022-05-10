International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

IBM stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.77. 104,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,509,178. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.54%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

