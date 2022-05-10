International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $5.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.13. 8,637,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,544,400. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $116.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.54%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

