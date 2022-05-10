Internet of People (IOP) Price Reaches $0.0033

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Internet of People has traded flat against the US dollar. One Internet of People coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet of People has a market cap of $44,292.22 and approximately $4.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00043318 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000502 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People Profile

Internet of People (IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Internet of People is iop.global . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

