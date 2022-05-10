Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Gap Up to $43.00

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.00, but opened at $48.76. Intra-Cellular Therapies shares last traded at $50.40, with a volume of 8,767 shares traded.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.84.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). The company had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 339.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.89%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $230,946.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $1,542,445.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,157 shares of company stock worth $16,524,262. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

