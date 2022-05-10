Inverse Finance (INV) Price Hits $148.45 on Major Exchanges

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be bought for about $148.45 or 0.00473828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Inverse Finance has a market capitalization of $13.91 million and $2.28 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Inverse Finance has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00234222 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00009263 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003928 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000634 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00016413 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Inverse Finance Profile

Inverse Finance (CRYPTO:INV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inverse Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Inverse Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

