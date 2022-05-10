Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Shares Down 2.4%

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Rating) was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.39 and last traded at $17.40. Approximately 1,886,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,457,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60.

Get Invesco DB Oil Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 602.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the third quarter worth $76,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 58.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.