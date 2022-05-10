Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Sold by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. Invesco KBW Bank ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wharton Business Group LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $47,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KBWB. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 347.2% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,309,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,437 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,692,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,646,000 after purchasing an additional 14,385 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 73.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,192,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 503,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 564,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBWB stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.93. 1,337,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,074. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $76.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.33.

