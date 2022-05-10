Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.18

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 2035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth $52,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the third quarter valued at $573,000. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

