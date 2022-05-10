Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Belden (BDC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Belden (NYSE: BDC):

5/5/2022 – Belden was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

5/5/2022 – Belden had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $82.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Belden was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/21/2022 – Belden was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/19/2022 – Belden was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $57.00.

4/19/2022 – Belden was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/13/2022 – Belden was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/13/2022 – Belden was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/8/2022 – Belden had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $86.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Belden was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/5/2022 – Belden was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/31/2022 – Belden was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/26/2022 – Belden was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/24/2022 – Belden was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/18/2022 – Belden was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of BDC traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $55.32. 260,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,497. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.67. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $45.31 and a one year high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.62 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.82%.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 195.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 27,308 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Belden by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 29.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 28.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

