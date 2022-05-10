Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for WPP (WPP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for WPP (NYSE: WPP):

5/5/2022 – WPP was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

4/29/2022 – WPP had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,185 ($14.61) to GBX 1,230 ($15.16).

4/28/2022 – WPP was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

4/28/2022 – WPP had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,200 ($14.79) to GBX 1,210 ($14.92).

4/28/2022 – WPP had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,280 ($15.78) to GBX 1,330 ($16.40).

4/10/2022 – WPP was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/18/2022 – WPP had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,320 ($16.27) to GBX 1,270 ($15.66).

3/14/2022 – WPP was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

Shares of WPP stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $59.03. 168,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,779. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.82. WPP plc has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $83.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.2505 dividend. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 3%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

