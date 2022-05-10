Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN) in the last few weeks:

5/6/2022 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/4/2022 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2022 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2022 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $155.00 to $147.00.

4/25/2022 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $96.00.

4/12/2022 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $96.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BMRN stock traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.42. The stock had a trading volume of 46,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,764. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.22, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $94.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.18 and its 200-day moving average is $83.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $841,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,214,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,786,429. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

