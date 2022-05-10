Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Westlake (WLK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Westlake (NYSE: WLK) recently:
- 5/9/2022 – Westlake was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/9/2022 – Westlake had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $150.00.
- 5/4/2022 – Westlake had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $162.00.
- 5/4/2022 – Westlake had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $153.00.
- 4/8/2022 – Westlake had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/8/2022 – Westlake had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Westlake had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $128.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/2/2022 – Westlake was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 3/25/2022 – Westlake was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 3/13/2022 – Westlake was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
NYSE WLK traded down $5.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,799. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.19. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $141.19.
Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. Westlake’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $1,757,271.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,659 shares of company stock valued at $6,477,945. Corporate insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Westlake by 402.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Westlake by 535.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.
Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.
