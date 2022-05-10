Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Westlake (WLK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Westlake (NYSE: WLK) recently:

5/9/2022 – Westlake was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/9/2022 – Westlake had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $150.00.

5/4/2022 – Westlake had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $162.00.

5/4/2022 – Westlake had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $153.00.

4/8/2022 – Westlake had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Westlake had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Westlake had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $128.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2022 – Westlake was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/25/2022 – Westlake was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/13/2022 – Westlake was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

NYSE WLK traded down $5.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,799. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.19. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $141.19.

Get Westlake Co alerts:

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. Westlake’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.09%.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $1,757,271.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,659 shares of company stock valued at $6,477,945. Corporate insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Westlake by 402.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Westlake by 535.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.