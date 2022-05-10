Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Danaher (DHR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Danaher (NYSE: DHR):

4/25/2022 – Danaher was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $278.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Danaher’s first-quarter 2022 earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2%, while revenues beat the same by 1.9%. The company is poised to benefit from Danaher Business System (“DBS”), healthy rewards to shareholders, buyout benefits and product innovation in the quarters ahead. The company anticipates year-over-year core revenue growth of low-single digit for the second quarter of 2022. The impact of COVID-related testing is predicted to boost sales in the low-single digits for the second quarter. However, cost inflation and woes related to supply-chain restrictions might be worrying in the quarters ahead. High debts might inflate financial obligations and forex woes are likely to be concerning. In the past year, its shares have outperformed the industry. In the past seven days, its earnings estimates have increased for 2022.”

4/25/2022 – Danaher was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $330.00.

4/24/2022 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $365.00 to $340.00.

4/22/2022 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $311.00 to $299.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Danaher had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

4/22/2022 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $334.00 to $319.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Danaher was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2022 – Danaher was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2022 – Danaher was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of DHR traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,014,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,057. The firm has a market cap of $174.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $234.79 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.87 and a 200 day moving average of $291.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Get Danaher Co alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.