Ironwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 188 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TNC. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 7.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,040,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,877,000 after acquiring an additional 139,267 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,677,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after acquiring an additional 18,680 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 567,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 6.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 396,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after acquiring an additional 24,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE TNC traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.00. 287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,968. Tennant has a 12-month low of $59.64 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Tennant had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

