Ironwood Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 30,661 Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Kezar Life Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 281,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $124,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 60,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $1,004,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KZR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $5.55. 39,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,115. The company has a quick ratio of 25.77, a current ratio of 25.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $314.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.49.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

