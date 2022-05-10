Ironwood Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,331,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,323,000 after acquiring an additional 351,095 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VST stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853,771. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Vistra had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,539,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,300,000 shares of company stock worth $60,392,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

