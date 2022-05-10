Ironwood Investment Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.05. The company had a trading volume of 88,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,848. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.05. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.42 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.26.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

