iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Decreased by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

IEF stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.48. The company had a trading volume of 437,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,491,411. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.99 and a one year high of $118.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

