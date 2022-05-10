iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 90,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,844,021 shares.The stock last traded at $110.53 and had previously closed at $107.28.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.86 and a 200-day moving average of $137.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

