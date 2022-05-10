iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,365 shares during the quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,572,000 after purchasing an additional 48,443 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 142,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $102.47 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $116.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.