iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) Shares Acquired by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF stock opened at $96.98 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.34.

