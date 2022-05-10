iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Position Increased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,937,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,775,000 after buying an additional 643,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,550,000 after purchasing an additional 758,206 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,891,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,081,000 after purchasing an additional 120,287 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,232,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,378,000 after purchasing an additional 495,721 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,451,000 after purchasing an additional 308,706 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE opened at $98.34 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.38 and its 200-day moving average is $105.77.

