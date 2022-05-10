iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) Shares Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Get Rating) by 522.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,972 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 114.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 97.2% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 32,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.17. 240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,609. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.91.

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

