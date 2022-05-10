iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $35.01

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.01 and last traded at $35.11, with a volume of 505322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.39.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.00.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.