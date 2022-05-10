iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 170.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.09. 4,436,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,132,398. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $56.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.49.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

