iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 103,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $39.72. 3,053,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,132,398. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.49. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

