iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Bought by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF makes up about 1.0% of Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $6,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,093,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,316,000 after acquiring an additional 251,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,111,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,960,000 after acquiring an additional 154,808 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,561,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,260,000 after buying an additional 129,154 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,413,000 after buying an additional 150,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,355,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,083,156 shares. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.04.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

