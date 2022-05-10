iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 4,219.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,271 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises about 0.9% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.19% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $21,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,936.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,262,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $55.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,627,533. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.18.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

