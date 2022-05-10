iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Acquired by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,501,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,526,342. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average is $37.08. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $39.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.