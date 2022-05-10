iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $64.30

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.30 and last traded at $64.46, with a volume of 1500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.76.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

