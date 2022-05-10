iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $64.30

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.30 and last traded at $64.46, with a volume of 1500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.76.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.86.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWX. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.