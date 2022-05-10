iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 4.6% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $43,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.91. The company had a trading volume of 246,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,962. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $238.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.49.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

