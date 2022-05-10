iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $113,966,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,507,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,747,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 943,390 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 1,492,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,846,000 after purchasing an additional 712,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stegner Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,257,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $64.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,862,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,045. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.30 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.75.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

