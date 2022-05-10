Ispolink Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week (ISP)

Ispolink (ISP) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Ispolink has a market capitalization of $5.95 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ispolink coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ispolink has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ispolink (CRYPTO:ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,756,425,785 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

