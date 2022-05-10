Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stake Reduced by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.35% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $43,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JKHY traded up $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $205.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

