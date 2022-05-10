James W. Green Buys 10,000 Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Stock

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) CEO James W. Green purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,319,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,887,847. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
HBIO traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $3.58. 495,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,955. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $147.64 million, a P/E ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.
Harvard Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.
