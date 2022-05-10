James W. Green Buys 10,000 Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Stock

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) CEO James W. Green purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,319,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,887,847. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HBIO traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $3.58. 495,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,955. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $147.64 million, a P/E ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 488.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

