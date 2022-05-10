Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,522,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,460 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Janus Henderson Group worth $63,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth $6,773,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,742,000 after acquiring an additional 202,671 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie cut Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.13.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden purchased 691,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $20,753,006.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Nelson Peltz purchased 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.41 per share, for a total transaction of $24,307,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,658,787 shares of company stock valued at $85,656,066. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.19.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.68%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 47.80%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

